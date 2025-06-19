Shropshire town's carnival cancels dog show due to hot weather as animal charity issues advice - full details

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The dog show was part of the fun and events set for Bridgnorth Carnival at the weekend.

The carnival returns to the town on Sunday but arrives as Shropshire is experiencing a heatwave.

A dog show

Temperatures at the weekend are set to reach highs of 28C degrees.

Organiser for Bridgnorth Carnival, James Gittins, said the heatwave has led to them cancelling the dog show, although all the other events including the float parade and duck race on the river are set to take place as arranged.

He said: "It is great regret to inform everyone that due to Sunday's heatwave we have made the decision to cancel the carnival dog show.

"As you can understand our four-legged friends are our first priority. Thank you for your understanding."

The cancellation comes as the RSPCA has issued advice to dog owners during the heatwave.

The animal charity said: " Dogs lose heat through panting, can only sweat through their paws, and are at high risk of getting heatstroke."

The charity said to ensure you "provide constant access to shaded areas inside and out" and "make sure there is always clean, cold water available."

Other advice from the RSPCA includes taking dogs for walks early in the morning or late evening when it is cooler, check the ground when walking the dog and to ensure the tarmac is not too hot.