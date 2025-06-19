Police investigating Shropshire hospitals' maternity services set to start interviewing witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police launched an investigation, called Operation Lincoln, into the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) back in 2020.

The move came as the Ockenden Inquiry was uncovering a host of shocking failings in maternity care at the trust's hospitals: the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

Five years after the investigation was launched, the force has now revealed it plans to start witness interviews with current and former members of staff at the trust.

Senior investigating officer Superintendent Carl Moore said: “We have updated families this week that a new phase of our investigation has begun. This includes carrying out witness interviews with current and former members of staff at the trust.

“Our investigation remains active with a focused and dedicated team. At the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their loved ones, and we are committed to ensuring that the families involved are fully informed at each stage of our enquiries.”

Responding to the development, SaTH's chief executive Jo Williams said: “We are truly sorry for the harm caused to those families who rightfully expected a safe experience under our care, and who were let down by us.

“We know how important it is for the families and our communities to receive the answers they have waited for. We are fully cooperating with the police to support the integrity of their investigation.

“We are committed to providing a responsive maternity service for our communities and our staff that is open, kind, constantly learning and consistently improving.”

The trust has also published a statement for current patients, saying: "Our maternity services remain fully open during the ongoing police investigation. Our teams are committed to providing the safest and best experience possible and we want to reassure women and their families they should not notice any disruption to their care during this time.

"If you have any concerns or questions about your care, please speak to your midwife or consultant.

"You can also contact our Patient and Advice Liaison Service (PALS): Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (01742 261691); Princess Royal Hospital (01952 282888); or email sath.pals@nhs.net.