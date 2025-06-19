Severn Trent does not rule out Shropshire hosepipe ban - but pledges to do 'everything possible' to avoid it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The water company said it is doing "everything possible" to ensure that it does not have to implement a hosepipe ban in the region for the first time in 30 years.

It comes after a drought was declared in Yorkshire last week following the driest spring since the reign of Queen Victoria.

The Environment Agency (EA) said the West Midlands is one of three areas that has experienced "prolonged dry weather".

The EA convened a National Drought Group meeting on June 5 to discuss the latest outlook and hear from water companies. The group will meet monthly following the drought declarations in the northwest and in Yorkshire, and amid continued dry weather.

Blithfield Reservoir in Staffordshire. Photo: Tim Sturgess

On Monday (June 16), Severn Trent's overall reservoir capacity was recorded at 75.6 per cent - up from 74.7 per cent the previous week.

However, with further hot and dry weather forecasted for the remainder of this week, it is likely that figure could fall.

Severn Trent's overall reservoir capacity was first recorded below 80 per cent in the week beginning May 19, and it has remained below that ever since.

Blithfield Reservoir in Staffordshire. Photo: Tim Sturgess

The county's water supplier has issued advice on how residents can save water. This includes using a watering can to water plants rather than a hose; using a water butt to harvest rainwater; using a mulch around plants with straw or bark to prevent water loss from the soil; turning off sprinklers and swapping the hose for a bucket and sponge when washing the car.

Blithfield Reservoir in Staffordshire. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Severn Trent's water resources planning lead, Doug Clarke, has not ruled out the implementation of a hosepipe ban, but said customers can be "confident" in supplies.

He said: "We’ve had the warmest and sunniest spring on record, and with much less rain, there’s water in rivers and reservoirs.

"So, while customers can be confident in their water supply, as water is of course a precious resource, we’re encouraging everyone to be water wise as the warm and dry weather continues.

"Through the combination of our continued investment, the dedication of our teams working around the clock to manage water supplies, and the thoughtful choices our customers make to use water wisely, that has meant we’ve not needed a hosepipe ban in the region for 30 years.

"We would like to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible our side to continue that, and we really appreciate our customers' continued support."