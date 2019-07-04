Shropshire village ready to go quackers for annual Duck Trail

Held in Chorley, near Bridgnorth, the weekend showcases hundreds of decorated wooden ducks created by residents, community groups and the children at Stottesdon Primary School and Nursery.

The ducks are displayed along a village trail in nesting sites throughout Chorley.

As well as the Duck Trail, there will be other activities including homemade teas and cake in two open gardens over the two-day event.

The aptly named Duck Inn will be serving ploughman lunches and there will also be plants and craft stalls along the route.

Residents and children have decorated their ducks of various shapes and sizes based on fairy tales.

Joe Bubb, organiser, said: “This year we have more ducks of various shapes and sizes on display for visitors to see, as every child in the local primary school and nursery has been asked to take part.

“The Duck Trail is a fun event which gets everyone in the village involved. This year’s theme of fairy tales promises some eye-catching entries.”

Starting at the Duck Inn, trail maps, plants, cakes and refreshments will be on sale, and participants can also join the trail at other key locations selling trail maps.

Advertising

The trail starts at 11am on July 6 and 7.

Entrance to the trail for adults is £3 and free to children. Proceeds raised will be donated to local good causes and charities.

The Duck Trail has been supported by local businesses including Homelands Park, the Duck Inn, PC Plastering Ltd and the University of Wolverhampton, which laser cut the ducklings for the school children.

For more information, visit facebook.com/chorleyvillagehall