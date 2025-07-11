Hundreds object to plan for 1,500 homes near Bridgnorth as deadline to comment is extended

The proposed Tasley Garden Village on the outskirts of the town, is designed as a a planned community with a focus on green spaces, community facilities, and a mix of housing types.

Bloor Homes, working in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, has submitted an outline planning application for the garden village to Shropshire Council and explains the estate will house a new primary school, community facilities, sports pitches, and land for businesses.

However, the scheme has proved controversial in Bridgnorth, with many residents opposing the idea on the grounds that current infrastructure such as the town's GP surgery and local roads - are already stretched.

Last month, Bridgnorth Town Council officially objected to the plans.

In its objection, the council said: “Bridgnorth Town Council objects to the application as currently presented.

“We consider that the potential impacts of the proposal, and in combination with the Tasley Gateway development approved under ref 21/05023/OUT, on Bridgnorth have not been adequately assessed and that mitigations proposed may be insufficient. We may submit further comments subsequently.

“We are also concerned that it does not yet appear to have been determined whether the capacity to handle foul drainage from the site exists or can be provided through investment by Severn Trent.”

Now the deadline to comment on the Tasley Garden Village proposals has been extended.

The consultation was set to end last month but has been extended twice, with the new deadline now on July 22.

So far, around 400 people have commented on the garden village plans, with the majority of those comments (295) objecting to the plans.

Residents cite the “disproportionally large number” of homes, lack of “planned additional facilities”, an “already congested road network” and an “over-stretched local surgery” as reasons for objecting.

The deadline to comment on the proposal ends on July 22. You can submit your comment here: https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/onl.../applicationDetails.do...