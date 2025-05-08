Plans lodged to build 57 homes in Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taylor Wimpey – who have put in the application – say that the development south east of Windmill View will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, with 15% designated for rent or shared ownership. Car parking, new estate roads, amenity space and associated infrastructure are also included.

The pre-application layout presented to the planning committee on February 20, 2025. Picture: Marrons/Taylor Wimpey

A public consultation event was held at the Park House Hotel in Park Street on February 20, which included information boards about the proposal. People could also leave feedback on a designated website.

An artist\'s impression of the development off Windmill View in Shifnal. Picture: Marrons/Taylor Wimpey

Some residents were concerned that the road network could not be able to cope with the extra traffic, while others were worried about the impact on the local environment and wildlife. Other concerns centred on the implications for existing schools in the area, the increased risk of flooding and foul water drainage, and how healthcare providers would cope.

Taylor Wimpey has provided responses to each of the concerns in a community involvement statement, while a design and access statement, provided by Marrons, has also been submitted.

“There are no public rights of way (PROW) within the site,” said a spokesperson for Marrons.

“Access to the site is currently gated and there is no vehicular or cycle route

beyond the end on Windmill View. The site is currently accessed by local residents through Revells Rough and off the end of Windmill View.”

The spokesperson added that the aim of the design has been ‘to create a sympathetic development that respects the sites natural green boundaries and ecology’.

“The design proposals provide both open and private green spaces and allow for a balance between the existing biodiversity and the enjoyment of future residents and visitors to the site,” said the spokesperson.

“Each proposed new homes now sites on a generous sized plot with its own amenity space provided through varied front and rear gardens.

“As well as this, the layout has been designed to not only provide significant areas of public open space (POS), but also to bring the POS area into the development itself, creating greener streets and overall a development which will feel as if it is sitting within an existing green environment.

“Careful consideration of connections, block structure, local character and exciting green private and public spaces are the principles that inform this development to create a strong character and sense of place.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the application (25/01385/FUL) can do so by May 23.