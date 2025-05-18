Government confirms it will respond to Shropshire Council over relief road plea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The council's incoming Lib Dem administration last week wrote to the Department of Transport (DfT) asking for an urgent meeting to discuss the future of Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road project.

In a joint letter from the council's leader-elect, Councillor Heather Kidd, and her deputy, Councillor Alex Wagner, they describe the council being left in a 'near impossible situation' without the money to build the road, and facing a potential £39m bill if it cancels the scheme.

They highlight a situation facing Norfolk County Council as a template to solve the issues.

Earlier this year it was confirmed the government would not ask for £33m of funding back after the authority withdrew its planning application for the Norwich Western Link in January.

The proposed North West Relief Road. Picture: Shropshire Council

That application was withdrawn due to insurmountable environmental issues relating to rare bats.

Asked if it would be prepared to write off the £39m of government money already spent by Shropshire Council the DfT said it would write back to the council to set out its position.

In a brief statement spokeswoman for the DfT said: "We are aware of the concerns raised by Shropshire Council and will respond to their letter in due course.”

There was no confirmation on whether the department will meet with the council to discuss the matter.

The issue of whether the council has to pay £39m back to the government has potentially significant impacts for an authority which has struggled to balance the books in recent years amid rising social care costs and diminishing support from Westminster.

The letter from Councillors Kidd and Wagner said: "As the incoming administration, the Liberal Democrats are deeply concerned by the lack of ‘off ramp’ for the projects, which as it stands are not fully funded by Central Government.

"The DfT had initially committed £54 million to the scheme, with Shropshire Council making up most of the remainder of the original £71 million alongside other partners.

"Estimated costs, both through construction market inflation since the 2017 Outline Business Case stage and unavoidable delays through the planning process now stand at an estimated £215 million.

"Given the financial precarity of the Council, we cannot guarantee that this funding gap can be covered, nor can we in good faith argue that it would it be financially responsible to borrow to cover the current shortfall in funding.

"As a result, the incoming Liberal Democrat administration feel that we need an open and honest discussion with the Department for Transport – like those recently held with Norfolk County Council – about the scheme, and the options for Shropshire Council going forward."