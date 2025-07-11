Bridgnorth announces its Christmas lights switch-on

Bridgnorth Town Council announced on Thursday (July 10) that the date for its Christmas event has now been finalised.

This year's switch-on will take place on Friday, November 28.

The event between 4pm and 8pm will take place in the High Street and feature trade stalls, refreshments, food and drink, live music and of course Father Christmas.

A spokesperson for the town council said applications for traders wishing to take part are available on the Bridgnorth Town Council website.