Jobs boost as Domino's heads to Bridgnorth after plans for pizza chain's first store in town are approved

Shropshire Council's planning officers rubber-stamped an application from Domino's to open on the newly built Chartwell Business Park this week, with the chain set to join McDonald's and Starbucks on the development.

Around 25 jobs are expected to be created by the new store, which is planned to open from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.

Chartwell Business Park in Bridgnorth, the site of the town's first McDonalds, Dominos and Starbucks

The move means more than 150 jobs have been created by fast food outlets on Chartwell Business Park in the past 12 months.

Work started on the town's new McDonald's restaurant earlier this year, which is expected to create around 135 new roles in conjunction with a new drive-thru Starbucks also planned for the park.

The approval likely brings to an end a year-long wait since bosses at Domino's first announced plans to open in the town, having originally revealed plans to open an outlet on Bridgnorth High Street in April 2024, next to the existing Greggs.

Those plans were never realised - but in May this year Dominos submitted a revised scheme which included a change of use for a 144 square foot building, which was originally built as a general industrial unit.

Plans submitted by the firm stated the store would "generate a significant number of full-time and part-time employment opportunities, the majority of which will be sourced locally".

"The takeaway will provide a supporting service to employees of the local employment uses, opening late in the morning to provide a lunchtime offering, as well as providing a service to local residents," they wrote in a planning statement.

"The takeaway would have approximately 25 positions both for full-time and part-time employees at all levels, including delivery drivers."

In a short notice confirming the approval of the scheme, Shropshire Council's planners said they anticipated no detrimental impact on the site and surrounding area from the change of use.

They added that as the proposed development is a "considerable distance" from residential properties, they had "no concerns" in relation to noise and odour.

The application was approved on Monday (July 7) with full plans available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/01764/FUL.