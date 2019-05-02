Route checked for Bridgnorth trek

With only four weeks to go until the big day, entries are pouring in for the marathon, the Bridgnorth walk and the junior walk.

Organisers climbed to the top of the Brown Clee Hill to check the final details of the marathon segment of the event.

The marathon stretches from Abdon Burf over to Clee Burf, round to Cockshutford and back to Ditton Priors to rejoining the regular walk route.

The walk is one of the biggest one-day charity events in Shropshire and will this year take place alongside a newly established Bridgnorth Marathon for runners.

Organisers have said it is a major step forward for the traditional event, which has been running for more than 50 years.

The combined walk and marathon will take place on May 27, the late spring Bank Holiday.

Runners will set off from the high street at 9am, one hour earlier than the walkers and the fastest are expected to return from the 26.7 mile route around 12.30pm.

Walkers will follow the same routes as last year with a 22 mile event for under 40s, a 20 mile event for the over 40s and a seven mile event in Ditton Priors for children aged between nine and 15.

Places are still available for all events. For more information visit bridgnorthwalk.org