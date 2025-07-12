Firefighters rush to car engulfed in flames in Bridgnorth

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident near Alveley Cricket Club in Bridgnorth at around 6:40pm yesterday (Friday, July 11).

Two fire engines including the incident support unit were dispatched from Bridgnorth fire station.

Firefighters rush to a car fire in Bridgnorth. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle completely destroyed by fire.

About 30m of hedgerow had also caught fire.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze as well as a fogging unit.

The incident was declared under control by 7:48pm.