Firefighters rush to car engulfed in flames in Bridgnorth

Firefighters rushed to a car fire near Bridgnorth.

By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident near Alveley Cricket Club in Bridgnorth at around 6:40pm yesterday (Friday, July 11). 

Two fire engines including the incident support unit were dispatched from Bridgnorth fire station. 

Two firefighters retrieve equipment from a fire engine
Firefighters rush to a car fire in Bridgnorth. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle completely destroyed by fire. 

About 30m of hedgerow had also caught fire. 

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze as well as a fogging unit. 

The incident was declared under control by 7:48pm. 

