Firefighters rush to car engulfed in flames in Bridgnorth
Firefighters rushed to a car fire near Bridgnorth.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident near Alveley Cricket Club in Bridgnorth at around 6:40pm yesterday (Friday, July 11).
Two fire engines including the incident support unit were dispatched from Bridgnorth fire station.
Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle completely destroyed by fire.
About 30m of hedgerow had also caught fire.
Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze as well as a fogging unit.
The incident was declared under control by 7:48pm.