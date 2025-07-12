Supporting those who care: Drop-in sessions for carer's wellbeing and finances
As someone who works closely with unpaid carers and families every day, I see firsthand how much you give. You juggle so much, appointments, routines, emotional support, and everything in between. But one question I often find myself asking carers is: "When did you last check in on your wellbeing?"
That’s exactly why Home Instead is so pleased to be working in partnership with Dudley Building Society to offer a series of drop in sessions in Bridgnorth, designed especially for people like you, those who spend so much of their time looking after others.
These sessions are informal, relaxed, and built around you. Whether you're trying to navigate financial matters, looking for emotional support, or simply need a safe space to talk, this is an opportunity to step out of your caring role for a moment and focus on yourself.
Here’s what you can expect help with:
Planning for your future
Making your money work better for you
Understanding savings, and financial options
Accessing emotional and peer support
Finding out where to go for local wellbeing and support groups
Getting advice on care options for a loved one
These drop in sessions are flexible, and friendly no appointment needed, and you can come and go as suits your day.
Join us at Central Court, High Town, Bridgnorth, WV16 4DB and drop in any time between 1pm and 3pm
Upcoming dates:
Tuesday 15 July
Tuesday 29 July
Tuesday 12 August
Tuesday 26 August
If you’re a carer or know someone who is please come along. Sometimes all it takes is a short conversation to feel lighter, more informed, or more supported.
We will be there to welcome you and connect you to the support you deserve. After all, you look after them… let us look after you.