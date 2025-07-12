Supporting those who care: Drop-in sessions for carer's wellbeing and finances

That’s exactly why Home Instead is so pleased to be working in partnership with Dudley Building Society to offer a series of drop in sessions in Bridgnorth, designed especially for people like you, those who spend so much of their time looking after others.

These sessions are informal, relaxed, and built around you. Whether you're trying to navigate financial matters, looking for emotional support, or simply need a safe space to talk, this is an opportunity to step out of your caring role for a moment and focus on yourself.

Here’s what you can expect help with:

Planning for your future

Making your money work better for you

Understanding savings, and financial options

Accessing emotional and peer support

Finding out where to go for local wellbeing and support groups

Getting advice on care options for a loved one

These drop in sessions are flexible, and friendly no appointment needed, and you can come and go as suits your day.

Join us at Central Court, High Town, Bridgnorth, WV16 4DB and drop in any time between 1pm and 3pm

Upcoming dates:

Tuesday 15 July

Tuesday 29 July

Tuesday 12 August

Tuesday 26 August

If you’re a carer or know someone who is please come along. Sometimes all it takes is a short conversation to feel lighter, more informed, or more supported.

We will be there to welcome you and connect you to the support you deserve. After all, you look after them… let us look after you.