Firefighters rushed to a huge blaze in the open on major 'A' road near Much Wenlock

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident at A458 between Harley to Cressage, near Much Wenlock, at around 6:26pm yesterday (Friday, July 11).

Two fire engines were dispatched from Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury fire stations with the incident support unit. An operations officer was also in attendance.

SFRS rushed to the incident.

Upon arrival, crews found a large field of 100m by 200m of hay and bails on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using extended hosereel jets and beaters.

The incident was declared under control by 6:55pm.