Shropshire politicians send messages of goodwill for Boris Johnson

It was revealed on Monday night that Mr Johnson had been transferred to intensive care, a day after being admitted to St Thomas's Hospital in London for tests. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise in his absence.

Mr Johnson had spent 10 days in self-isolation before that having tested positive for coronavirus.

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire, said: "I think everyone wishes him all the very best and hope he gets well as rapidly as possible, for his own sake and for all of us."

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said the news came as a shock when he heard the Prime Minister had been taken into intensive care.

"I think the whole country's thoughts are with him and hopes that he makes a speedy recovery," he said.

Philip Dunne

"It strikes home how this is an indiscriminate disease that can affect any of us.

"The overwhelming reaction from constituents' messages has been one of profound distress, and hopes and good wishes for him to make a full and speedy recovery."

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said: “He has been working very hard on behalf of the whole country at this very difficult time.

Lucy Allan

"I wish him all the very best and know he is in the best hands.”

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he had been heartened by the kind messages of goodwill towards the PM he had received from constituents.

"I know the Prime Minister is getting world-class care at St Thomas's Hospital," he said.

Daniel Kawczynski

"He's a very strong and resilient man, and I know he will pull through quickly. We all send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I'm very heartened how the huge number of constituents in Shrewsbury have been in touch wishing the Prime Minister well.

"As the Prime Minister recovers, the country is hopefully going to see a recovery, we need to get through this together."

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said that like everybody else, he was greatly saddened to hear the news.

"Cabinet-led government will continue, and key decisions will still be taken on the economy and Covid-19 in the national interest," he said.

Mark Pritchard

"Our defences remain secure with clear and proven protocols in place, Churchill once called for a national day of prayer – maybe that time has come again."

Councillor Dan Morris, chairman of Shrewsbury and Atcham Conservative Association, added: "Like everyone else, I was very concerned to hear that our Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care at St Thomas's Hospital in London.

"My thoughts and prayers are with him, his partner Carrie Symonds and all of his family and friends."

Councillor Morris said it showed that the virus had no borders and did not discriminate between who it affected.

"Please everyone, stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives," he added.

Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, also sent his best wishes to the PM.

"I’m really sad that the PM's condition has worsened, my thoughts, prayers and love to him and his family," he said.

"Thank you to our amazing NHS who will be working so hard for him and many others."