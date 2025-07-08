A chance for carers and the public to see some of Powys' most beautiful gardens

One of the quirky objects in the garden at Ponthafren, on the banks of River Severn run and maintained totally by volunteers

Carers Trust has enjoyed an almost 30 year relationship with its longest standing funding partner, the National Garden Scheme.

As part of the partnership the National Garden Scheme arranges a number of exclusive garden visits for carers from the local carer support charity within the Carers Trust Network. These visits are a much-needed break from their caring role for carers, as well as an unrivalled opportunity to enjoy the company of other carers in some of the UK’s most beautiful gardens.

Open this Saturday July 12 from 11am until 4pm and Sunday, July13 from 1 until 4pm will be Ponthafren, Newtown, SY16 2DY.

This registered charity provides a caring community to promote positive mental health and wellbeing for all. There is an open door policy so everyone is welcome.

It has an interesting community garden on banks of River Severn run and maintained totally by volunteers: with a sensory garden with long grasses, herbs, scented plants and shrubs, quirky objects and a productive vegetable plot. Tea, coffee and cake, admission by donation, dogs welcome, and there will be lots of plants for sale.

In 2023 Ponthafren was a recipient of a Community Garden Grant from the National Garden Scheme. This garden is also open by arrangement for groups of five to 20, until September.

Ty Cwm Dyfi, Cemmaes, Machynlleth SY20 9PR is new to the National Garden Scheme. It will be open on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 from 12 until 5pm.

Discover an acre garden combining different styled zones with emphasis on colour throughout the year, with modern structures, pergola and traditional planting.

Enjoy views over the beautiful Dyfi Valley, a vegetable plot, greenhouse, orchard, bog garden and wildlife pond with some sections a work in progress. There are a large variety of plants and young trees and plenty of seating areas to enjoy the view. Tea, coffee and cake will be available, Entrance is £5 for adults, children free.

On Sunday, July, 13 from 1pm until 5pm Tregynon village, near Newtown SY16 3EH will be open. It is a trail of five small gardens, four which are new to the National Garden Scheme, with a range of styles, including plantswoman’s garden with unusual plants, gravel gardens, productive fruit and vegetable gardens, rose garden and a beautiful Community Garden with a wildflower meadow.

The centre of village retains its old charm with Rectory, Church House and the old School displaying traditional mid Wales half timber framed black and white dwellings, and the beautiful St Cynon’s church. Home-made teas at Parsons Field.

Admission is £6 for adults and children free with one admission for all gardens.

The National Garden Scheme is on the look-out for new gardens, they register gardens in the autumn to be included in next year’s schedule.

There are two ways to open for the National Garden Scheme, some gardens do both. Through an open day(s) and/or by opening by arrangement for groups, where you can specify the group sizes you can accommodate.

Anyone interested should contact Susan Paynton – 01686 650531 or susan.paynton@ngs.org.uk