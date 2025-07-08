'Together In Community' centre officially opens in Builth Wells
Builth Wells Community Support recently hosted the official opening of the Together In Community centre building in Builth Wells
It was opened by Powys County Council’s Leader, Councillor Jake Berriman, and Nina Davies, Director of Powys Social Services and Wellbeing.
The centre will be run as a community facility which can be hired by local group and associations for rehearsals and holding Builth Wells Community Support events.
Community Support will also be running drop-in sessions for anyone to call in and have a chat.
Community Support run a lunch club in the building twice monthly and there are also a variety of other organisations using the building
For more information contact us on 01982 553004 or info@builthcs.co.uk
