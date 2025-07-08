It was opened by Powys County Council’s Leader, Councillor Jake Berriman, and Nina Davies, Director of Powys Social Services and Wellbeing.

The centre will be run as a community facility which can be hired by local group and associations for rehearsals and holding Builth Wells Community Support events.

Community Support will also be running drop-in sessions for anyone to call in and have a chat.

Community Support run a lunch club in the building twice monthly and there are also a variety of other organisations using the building

For more information contact us on 01982 553004 or info@builthcs.co.uk

For any enquiries please email: info@builthcs.co.uk.





