A project to provide a range of in-county accommodation for young people aged 16 to 25 enables them to stay within their communities and maintain childhood connections.

The 27 placements across Powys offers varying levels of support with preparation for independent living for young people who are vulnerable or at risk of homelessness, including care leavers.

The seven new properties have helped the council to make savings of more than £200,000 last year.

Living closer to home often allows the young people continue to access services, support and education in their local area leading to more positive outcomes.

Cabinet Member for Future Generations, Councillor Sandra Davies said: “We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution that keeps our young people within their communities and reduces the reliance on expensive out of county placements.

“The project highlights our commitment to providing young people with the stability and support to thrive and develop their living skills and prepare for independence.”

The feedback from young people includes they feel safe, more independent and cooking more for themselves, they appreciated staff supporting them with budgeting and food shopping and they feel more connected and informed about the future and that they were treated well