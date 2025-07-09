Llandrindod Wells Town Clerk Jane Johnston was thanked for her hard work in creating the reports at a recent meeting.

The report documents the council’s members and committees, training and development which has been undertaken, the services, facilities and activities it provides, the sites it looks after and runs and its grants and donations for the year.

It also gives details about the council’s financial situation, the projects it has taken part in, events it put on and how to contact the town council.

The well-being report focuses on the aims of the Welsh Government’s Well-being act which is about improving the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of Wales.

Its aims include creating a more prosperous, resilient, healthier, more cohesive, more equal and more globally responsible Wales.

The report shows what the town council has done in the last year to try and meet some of the aims such as installing electric charging points, declaring a climate and nature emergency, planting trees and providing bird and bat boxes.

At the June town council meeting, Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said: “I thought it was an excellent report covering everything that we have done. I am happy to propose that we accept the report and to thank you for completing it.”

Members agreed to accept the report and thanked Ms Johnston for her hard work