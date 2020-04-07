Coronavirus: Live updates as Boris Johnson fights virus in intensive care

We're into week three of life under lockdown and we'll be bringing you the latest on the Covid-19 from across the region and further afield.

That includes serious news, the best of your photos and more fantastic videos from our local NHS heroes.

Got a story you think we should be covering? Email us at webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or message us on Twitter @expressandstar or via the Express & Star Facebook page.

Yesterday it was confirmed that a patient being treated at Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital had died with coronavirus, bringing the total deaths in Shropshire to 27.

The patient died at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, on Saturday, but NHS England confirmed the news yesterday.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johsnon fights coronavirus in intensive care after his symptoms worsened yesterday afternoon. In his absence, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, will take charge of the Government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Follow today's updates here: