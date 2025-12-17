Shropshire doctors join five-day walkout in row over pay and jobs

Resident doctors in England today began a five-day walkout in a row over pay and jobs - their 14th strike since 2023.

It was hoped that this latest round of action could be averted, but members of the British Medical Association (BMA) rejected a fresh offer from the Government on Monday.

The strike will last until 7am on Monday, December 22.

Resident doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital (PA)

Government ministers have accused the union of staging the strike at a time that would “inflict as much damage as they can” on the NHS amid rising levels of flu in hospitals.

While hospitals have been told to aim to deliver 95 per cent of usual activity during the strike, health leaders have warned the target could be “more challenging" due to the pressures of winter and the rising numbers of flu cases.

In Shropshire, health bosses have urged patients to come forward as usual and asked residents to ensure services are used appropriately.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said: "Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and serious life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

"If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.

"The NHS is asking patients to choose services appropriately during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

"This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and as ever only using 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency."

SaTH's nursing chief Paula Gardner said the trust was "doing all that we can" to reduce disruption.

She added: "Wherever possible, we are running services as normal, so if you do have an appointment please attend. We will contact you if we need to reschedule due to the strike action.

"Along with other healthcare organisations, we will be working hard to deliver the best possible care."