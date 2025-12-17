We are doing all that we can to reduce any disruption to our services during the resident doctors’ strike action, which starts today (Wednesday).

Resident doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are striking from 7am today (Wednesday, December 17) to 7am on Monday (December 22).

Wherever possible, we are running services as normal, so if you do have an appointment please attend. We will contact you if we need to reschedule due to the strike action.

Along with other healthcare organisations we will be working hard to deliver the best possible care.

Please continue to come forward as normal if you have a life-threatening emergency: our emergency departments remain open 24 hours a day.

We are encouraging people to help in any way possible and if you do not have a life-threatening emergency please think of the other options available to you.

You can also visit NHS 111 online or call 111 if you need urgent medical help or consider visiting your local Minor Injury Unit in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

There is also your local pharmacy or GP. For further information about Think Which Service, which aims to help you to know where to go to get the right advice, support and treatment for your health needs as quickly as possible, visit http://thinkwhichservice.co.uk.

We would also ask you to look after yourselves, loved ones and check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust nursing chief Paula Gardner

It was fantastic to see the new Community Skills Centre officially open on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital construction site.

The centre provides local people who are currently unemployed or looking to develop new skills to support a career change with access to training and employment workshops.

It is also great to see the collaboration for the project, which is delivered by VINCI Building and Integrated Health Projects (IHP) in partnership with Shropshire Council, Enable Shropshire, SBC Training and other local organisations.

The centre will host a programme of free workshops, practical training sessions, and employability events focused on construction-related trades, health and safety, and transferable workplace skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and communication.

It was a real treat for us all when Santa swooped in on a RAF helicopter to visit the children’s ward at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Excited patients and staff greeted the helicopter as it touched down with its special visitor aboard.

Christmas can be a really challenging time for our patients, especially children and their families, whilst they are receiving treatment in hospital during the festive period and Santa manged to lift their spirits.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Charity and RAF Shawbury helped Santa deliver gifts to patients on the Children’s Ward and also visited parents on the Neonatal Unit.

Thank you to RAF Shawbury for transporting Santa to our hospital and helping him with his special gift delivery. He certainly put a smile on the faces of our patients, their families and our staff.