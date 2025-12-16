Father Christmas was greeted by a cheering crowd which gathered to watch his arrival, including two very special guests: young patients Myla Hughes from Whitchurch and Willow-Mae Mitchell Smith from Newport.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Charity and RAF Shawbury said they had arranged the visit to help children being treated at the hospital and their families, and to bring a bit of festive cheer at a very challenging time.

During the visit Santa dropped in on the neonatal unit, the children's oncology ward and the children's general ward, handing out presents and chatting with the children.

Santa was accompanied on his visit by staff volunteers and RAF students.