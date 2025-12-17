Bill Starling, who will turn 83 between Christmas and the New Year, was baptised by the hospital’s lead chaplain Simon Airey, in what is the first service of its kind at the Oswestry-based hospital in living memory.

For Mr Starling, from Sutton Heights in Telford, it represented the fulfilment of a lifetime’s wish.

“When I was born in Birmingham in 1942, there were bombs dropping around us,” he said. “Dad was in Burma and my mum was a strong person but I don’t think she thought about arranging a Christening; putting bread on the table was more important.

Being baptised from his hospital bed is Bill Starling (left), with RJAH’s Lead Chaplain, The Rev Simon Airey.

“Over the years I’ve thought about it and expressed to my wife Sylvia that it was something I’d like to do.”

Mr Starling came to RJAH under the care of consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mr Sudheer Karlakki, and underwent extensive orthopaedic surgery.

“I had a new pelvis and right hip, and a titanium bone going down to my knee,” he said. “I was warned I might not come through it, but I have, and I’m so very grateful.

“Simon was on the ward talking to patients on Sunday and he seemed such a nice guy, and it just felt the right time to ask him about getting baptised. I just felt an urge that I must do this, and I’m so pleased he agreed,” added the father of three, who also has 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

“Everyone at the hospital has been so good to me, and I am delighted that I have finally got baptised here.”

The Rev Simon Airey said: “I was certainly surprised when Bill asked me, but I was more than happy to oblige.

“It’s the first baptism I have ever done in a hospital, and speaking to a few people in the chaplaincy team no-one else can ever remember one happening here before either, so it’s certainly extremely unusual.

“Everyone pulled out all the stops, and it was a lovely event. My congratulations to Bill and I wish him well with his recovery as he continues his journey with God.”