'Super flu' explained: What the illness is, what you can do to try and avoid it and who is eligible for vaccination

What is ‘super flu’?

It is not an official name for a virus, but the so-called super flu refers to the illness that seems to be hitting harder and lasting for longer than expected.

This year’s flu season also started a month earlier, while a drifted influenza A (H3N2) strain – also known as subclade K – is currently dominating cases in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Why has this year’s flu season started early?

Last month, the UKHSA said the new strain was driving the early surge in cases.

The agency said activity has “risen unusually early” with “increases first seen in teenagers and young adults, followed by younger children”.

Flu circulation among children normally precedes that in adults.

What are the symptoms of flu?

Flu can come on very quickly with symptoms such as a sudden fever, tiredness, aches and pains, a dry cough, sore throat, headache, trouble sleeping, loss of appetite, feeling sick and diarrhoea.

What does the data show?

The latest NHS figures show the number of people in hospital in England with flu has jumped by 55 per cent in a week and remains at a record level for this time of year.

There were an average of 2,660 flu patients in hospital each day last week, up from 1,717 the previous week.

At this point last year the number stood at 1,861 patients, while in 2023 it was just 402.

New data will be published every Thursday.

What can you do to try and avoid flu?

As flu spreads easily and can live on surfaces for 24 hours, frequent hand washing and coughing or sneezing into tissues which are immediately thrown in the bin can help.

Health leaders have also urged eligible people to come forward and get their flu jab.

There were suggestions of mask wearing from NHS Providers chief executive Daniel Elkeles.

He said that if people are coughing and sneezing, but are well enough to go to into work, they should consider wearing masks in public spaces or on public transport to help stop the spread of the virus.

Does the flu jab work against the subclade K strain?

Data from the UKHSA shows this year’s vaccine is providing good protection against this strain.

Who is eligible for vaccination?

Flu jabs are available to anyone aged 65 and over, or those under 65 deemed at clinical risk.

Care home residents, carers, pregnant women, close contacts of people who are immunosuppressed, frontline health workers and children can also get the vaccine.

What to do if you think you have flu

The NHS suggests rest, keeping warm, drinking plenty of fluids and taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to help with fever, aches and pains. Pharmacists can also advise on remedies.

The health service stresses that people should call NHS 111 or seen an urgent GP appointment if they are over 65, pregnant, worried about their child’s symptoms, have long-term medical conditions, have a weakened immune system or if symptoms do not improve after seven days.