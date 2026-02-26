Health Secretary urged to step in over “dangerous” Bronglais stroke downgrade proposals

Member of the Senedd for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, has this week raised concerns in the Senedd with the Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles MS, regarding proposals affecting acute stroke services at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

Hywel Dda University Health Board met last week and agreed to proceed with proposals that would see stroke services at Bronglais move towards a ‘treat and transfer’ model.

Mr George told the Senedd he believes this would represent a dangerous downgrade of services.

Under the proposed changes, stroke patients would initially be treated at Bronglais Hospital, before being transferred to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen for further care and rehabilitation

Mr George has warned that key details remain unclear, particularly around how patient transfers would operate in practice, including ambulance provision.

He also pointed out that for families in communities such as Llanidloes and Machynlleth, visiting relatives in Glangwili could involve a round trip of up to five hours.

During an exchange in the Senedd, the Health Secretary said that no definitive decision has yet been taken in relation to Bronglais, and that two alternative proposals are being considered.

Speaking after the exchange, Russell George MS said: “Stroke recovery can be a long and difficult process, and support from family and friends is a vital part of that recovery. I remain deeply concerned that these proposals would move patients further from home at the very time they most need that support.

“Mid Wales should not be treated as an afterthought. Families in communities such as Llanidloes and Machynlleth could be expected to undertake a five-hour round trip to visit a loved one in hospital, and that is simply not reasonable during such a difficult time.”

“There are still unanswered questions about how transfers would work in practice, including ambulance provision, and what any revised arrangements at Bronglais would actually look like on the ground.”

“I asked the health secretary to intervene to ensure that Powys patients are not overlooked”