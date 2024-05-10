Young pilot got out uninjured after aircraft propeller hit the ground and flipped, crash investigators report

A pilot had been taking part in a short landing and take off event at Sleap Aerodrome, near Shrewsbury on May 13, 2023, when the propeller hit the ground and the aircraft flipped over onto its back.

The 22 year old pilot of the Piper PA-18-150 turned off the electrics and fuel and exited the aircraft uninjured. The propeller, windscreen, struts and rudder were damaged.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has this week issued its conclusions and said that the aerodrome has identified actions to improve the safety management of flying events.

Investigators found that the "aircraft pitched over onto its back while making a short field landing at the end of a short takeoff and landing event.