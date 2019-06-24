Planning appeals show “glaring inconsistency” between areas

Figures showing the number of successful planning appeals in different parts of the country highlight a “glaring inconsistency” between local authorities.

Planning decisions by Shropshire Council involving housing schemes of 10 or more homes have been subject to 68 appeals over the past seven years, with 16 (or 23.5%) resulting in the decision being overturned.

Whereas Arun District Council on the south coast were involved in 21 appeals, with a 77.8% success rate.

David Brammer, head of planning at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, said the figures released in the professional planning press were from the past seven years since the Government guidance on planning, the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), came into force, and made for very interesting reading.

“The figures showed a glaring inconsistency between different parts of the country,” he said.

“For instance, on the one hand you have Arun District Council where nearly 80% of appeals were successful, and on the other you have East Hampshire District Council which successfully defended about 80% of similar major housing appeals.

“Shropshire was one of the councils which saw a relatively low number of successful appeals.

“Clearly, this type of statistic will inform any decision about the possibility and prospects of success on submitting appeals to the Planning Inspectorate as an independent decision maker, although each set of circumstances is different and must be considered separately.”

David added: “Planning continues to be a minefield for lay people to negotiate and any decisions about whether or not to take an appeal, or to challenge a planning decision, need to be the subject of detailed discussions with your professional advisers.

“We are also seeing the first ‘post Rosewell’ inquiries starting to come through now, and can also advise on any changes that may be introduced to improve the system.

“We would be very pleased to assist in any such discussions and are constantly advising clients on the implications of challenging planning decisions.”

