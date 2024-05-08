Shropshire farmer's mission to help cut out agricultural accidents

Mike Fox, now 78, runs Fox Trax at Chirbury Farm, Marchamley, Shrewsbury, with his family – wife Judi, daughter Becky and son William are all business partners.

The company works with farms and other rural businesses to highlight health and safety issues and provide training in a bid to reduce accidents.

HSE figures show that in the 12 months up to the end of March of last year, 27 lives were lost on British farms, including 21 farm workers.

And Mr Fox says his company is keen to help make a difference and the business has seen growth in recent times as more and more agricultural businesses look to ensure they have stringent health and safety policies in place.

"As an old farmer, I have experience of what goes on in farms," said Mike. "Life is hectic on farms, with the size of equipment and the power of it.

"We hear of accidents all the time across farms and the number is something we are keen to see reduced.

"We have finding demand for our services is high. The rate it has expanded has been amazing really, beyond our dreams to be honest."

Explaining the setting up of FoxTrax, Mike added: "Our farming on 200 acres was becoming less tenable and I needed some form of ‘diversification’

"We had benefited from various training courses on the farm, through our local ATB (Agricultural Training Board) Training Provider and I was asked by them if I was interested in becoming a Pesticide Instructor.

"ATB were looking for people with On Farm Crop spraying experience, who could take on this training.

I took up the offer, and enjoyed the challenge of training and assessing people, some of whom had to take an external ‘Test’ in order to use pesticides. "Some only had to provide evidence of training.

After some 10 years, the need for training in other skills expanded and, as I had experience with various

equipment on farm, I took on Telescopic Handlers, Forklift Trucks, Tractors, 4 x 4 vehicles, ATV’s and Trailers.

"Local Training providers either retired or merged into colleges, and I started to get direct contact from farmers and like rural businesses to provide training, hence FoxTrax Training evolved."

He added: "At 78, I have now retired from day to day instruction, and am fully occupied selling training to my clients. We have expanded onto Caravan Holiday parks, for siting large caravans using tractors or telescopic handlers

"I am proud of what we do here and feel there's so much value in being able to provide suitable, adequate, current and cost effective training and certification to help make a difference."

Find out more about the training provided by FoxTrax at foxtrax.co.uk/