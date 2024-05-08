One hundred acres of Shropshire pastureland to be sold by informal tender

Tenders for the land at Rhoneth Farm, in the rural hamlet of Whitcott Keysett, two miles from Clun, near Craven Arms, must be received by agents Halls at the company’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury by noon on Monday, June 3.

The eight blocks of land, which range from 1.38 to 45 acres, are being sold following the recent death of Vin Morris.

All the lots are dependent on natural water supplies and the land is included within a Countryside Stewardship Mid-Tier Agreement that ends on December 31, 2024.

There are five small lots ranging in size from 1.38 to 3.31 acres, which have good access and are detached from the remainder of the farm. The three larger blocks extend to 20, 23 and 45 acres, respectively.

“This permanent pastureland has been used for grazing by livestock and mowing for grass conservation,” said Peter Willcock from Halls, who is handling the sale. “The land is situated in an area renowned for its heavy stocking capabilities.”

To find out more, call Peter at Halls on 01743 450700.