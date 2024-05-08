Companies join forces to deliver new homes in Telford

Miller Homes and Citra Living, which is part of Lloyds Banking Group, have delivered the homes at the Roman Croft development in Priorslee, Telford.

Working together they will provide much-needed additional new homes for open market rent which will help to meet the significant demand for high-quality rental properties.

The 100 homes are being developed with environmental sustainability in mind. They will be delivered in two phases, with 46 in the first phase and 54 in the second, and handover of the homes is expected to be completed by July 2026.

Danny O’Connor, Divisional Managing Director at Miller Homes, said: “We are pleased to have agreed a deal with Citra Living to deliver 100 homes for the private rented sector in Priorslee, and hope this forms the foundation for many more in the future.

“Miller Homes’ Roman Croft development offers residents a blend of thriving town life and picturesque countryside living, with easy access to both Wolverhampton and Birmingham, and the Shropshire Hills on the doorstep.”

Matthew Bench, Group Managing Director – Partnerships at Miller Homes, said: "Building Private Rented Sector homes as part of our business model, like these for Citra Living, allows us to continue diversifying our portfolio, while creating new opportunities for land acquisition and supporting our overall growth ambitions to 6,500 homes per year.”

Andy Hutchinson, CEO of Citra Living, added: “Working with Miller Homes to deliver these more energy efficient new homes supports the delivery our goal to help more people live in the place they want and in the kind of modern home they want to live.

“By teaming up with experienced, forward-thinking housebuilders, like Miller, we can bring more, better quality homes in great locations to the market more quickly.”