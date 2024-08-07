Combine makes debut at agricultural show

The 500,000 Claas combine harvester, to come off the assembly line at Harsewinkel Germany, home of Claas combine production since the MDB in 1936 was announced recently, leaving the production line in June 2024.

According to Claas marketing department in Harsewinkel, there is one anniversary machine with the special metallic paint and stickers, and three Sales Edition machines, recognisable by the same stickers on both side panels for use at shows and demonstrations in the UK for this harvest, one of which went to Morris Corfield. The graphics on the special edition machines draws on the history of Claas combines, the metallic silver representing early combines including the Super and Columbus up to 1961, the metallic seed green represents the livery introduced on the Senator in 1966 the Claas letters used reference he old logo, the knotter the first Claas patent in 1921.

The 500,000 in the arena at Tenbury

The Special Edition combine was also showcased at the Tenbury Countryside show, Tenbury Wells loaned by Morris Corfield, where it formed the centre piece of a agricultural demonstration of tractors, balers and bale handling equipment in the main arena , with commentary by Ollie Bloggs of social media fame.

By Sue Morgan - Contributor