Nominate a sustainable Welsh farmer for a prestigious agriculture award

Now in its fifth year, the award seeks to recognise the unparalleled contribution Welsh farming enterprises make to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.

The NFU Cymru / Wynnstay Group PLC Sustainable Agriculture Award will be awarded to the farm or farmer who, in the round, can demonstrate a commitment to the production of high-quality food to world leading standards, demonstrate their positive contribution to protecting, maintaining and enhancing the quality of the farmed environment and demonstrate their involvement and contribution to the rural economy, rural community and Welsh culture.

The winner of the award will receive £500 and a commemorative accolade. The closing date for entries is Monday, September 1 2025.

NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chairman Hedd Pugh said: “Welsh farmers make an unparalleled contribution to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.

“Alongside producing high quality food to world leading standards, farmers manage over 80% of the land area of Wales playing a crucial role protecting, maintaining and enhancing the farmed environment.

“Welsh farmers are key drivers of our rural economy and are the very heart of our rural communities, the Welsh language and culture.

“The NFU Cymru / Wynnstay Group PLC Sustainable Agriculture Award aims to recognise the economic, environment, social and cultural contribution of farming in Wales and will be awarded to the farmer judged to have achieved the most outstanding example of sustainable farming business in Wales.”

Nominations are invited from farms and/or farmers throughout Wales. Farmers are invited to nominate themselves or they can be nominated by friends, relatives or organisations. Nomination forms are available for completion on the NFU Cymru website. Alternatively, please contact the NFU Cymru office by emailing nfu.cymru@nfu.org.uk or telephoning 01982 554200.

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at their farm by the judging panel during September and October and the winner will be announced at the NFU Cymru Conference on Thursday, November 6 2025.