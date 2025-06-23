Legal experts hit the road as summer show season kicks off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over the next few weeks, our agricultural team will be joined by colleagues from the planning, residential, commercial property and wills, probate and lifetime planning teams at a range of events.

Shows on the FBC Manby Bowdler calendar this year include, Newport Show on July 12, Burwarton Show on August 7 and Minsterley Show on August 16.

Sarah Baugh heads up the Agricultural & Rural Services Team at FBC Manby Bowdler

It is always a great pleasure to be able to get out and about and meet farmers and their families in the heart of their communities.

You don’t need me to tell you that farming has been at the centre of some of the biggest national debates over the past 12 months – most notably the inheritance tax proposals which have caused such concern among so many of our clients.

But there are also big changes to things such as planning laws and the government’s Land Use Framework which will have a significant impact on agricultural resilience and our food security.

We know that farmers have busy lives and it is not always easy for them to meet us in our offices, so the summer shows afford us the perfect opportunity to get out and meet them and members of the general public.

Our team will be on hand at our FBC Manby Bowdler stand to answer questions or address concerns, and we can always arrange a convenient time for a follow up where appropriate.

And we’ll have colleagues from across the wider FBC Manby Bowdler legal team alongside us at the shows, so if you have a general legal issue you want help with then it’s well worth popping in for a chat to see how we can support you.

We’ll make sure there’s plenty of tea and coffee for everyone!

Sarah Baugh heads up the Agricultural & Rural Services Team at FBC Manby Bowdler and can be contacted via email sarah.baugh@fbcmb.co.uk or call 01743 266287.