First-ever Moosik festival to be held near Presteigne

The first-ever Moosik festival is being held near Presteigne this weekend

The music festival will take place at Knill Farm, Presteigne on Saturday, June 28 from 2pm until 11.30pm

It promises to be an afternoon and evening filled with live bands and delicious food.

Go along and sit beside the sparkling stream or dance in the shadow of Herrock Hill, while the midsummer sun sets over the valley.

With a great mix of musical genre, the festival promises something for everyone, you may even discover something new!

Kicking off with chilled acoustic sets from Rose Westrip, Cris Brierley, Liv and Bertie and Albertus The Great.

As the day goes on the vibe increases as Big Rig, Iguanas, Methodist Centre, Last Chance Disco and Gusty Vonk warm us up before our headliners The Breaks.

There will be a short DnB set to finish…..time allowing!

Hot food and drinks will be available to purchase thanks to Lockdown Dhaba curries, Dish by Art, cooking up our very own Knill Burgers and loaded fries plus delicious ice cream and cakes.

The festival is fund raising for 'We Are Farming Minds' charity, helping to support the farming community and for Cancer Research UK, saving lives every day. Organisers are also supporting Knill Church as they are hosting the event in Church Meadow.

The event is sponsored by White Heron Properties, Legges of Bromyard, Discover Parks and Kington Building Supplies.

Tickets are £25 for adults, £15 for 15 to 18 year-olds and free for under 15’s. Camping is also available with a camping pitch for two people costing £12.50

Get your tickets from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/moosik2025