Watch: Firefighters tackle large blaze at Mid Wales farm

Crews were sent to Bettws Cedewain at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday, June 19).

The scene of the blaze. Photo: From Above Drone Photography

Crews from across Mid Wales were dispatched to help tackle the fire, including from Welshpool, Montgomery, Llanfair Caereinion, Newtown, Llanidloes and Llandrindod Wells.

Drone footage and pictures shot by From Above Drone Photography show a significant blaze, which was still smouldering on Friday morning.

Issuing an update on the incident, the Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service said the crews had finished at around 10.17am on Friday.

A spokesman said: "At 12.51pm on Thursday, crews from Newtown, Llanfair Caereinion, Montgomery, Welshpool Llanidloes, Llanfyllin, Knighton, Rhayader and Llandrindod Wells Fire Stations were called to an incident at Bettws Cedewain, Newtown.

"Crews responded to a large agricultural fire affecting two barns of approximately 25 by 25 metres. The fire also involved approximately 50 tonnes of straw, stacks of tyres and old straw bales stored in an outside area.

"Crews utilised five hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fire.

"Crews left the scene this morning (Friday, June 20) at 10.17am."