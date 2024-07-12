Marking its 18th anniversary, Open Farm Sunday, managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), welcomed more than 180,000 visitors to 241 events across the UK, figures have shown.

Numbers for the event, on June 9, surpassed last year’s visitor numbers by 9,100.

David Webster, LEAF Chief Executive, says: “Open Farm Sunday is always such a positive and celebratory moment in the farming calendar and this year we were substantially helped by a rare day of glorious summer weather.

"It was fantastic to see such strong public support on the day with thousands of people travelling to visit farms across the UK.