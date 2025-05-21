The countdown to Llanbister Show – the first of the local summer season – begins with a series of community events

Sheep entries at a previous Llanbister Show

The fun starts on Friday, May 23 with a Primary Children’s Disco at Llanbister Hall from 6pm to 7pm. Then on Saturday, May 24 is the Car Treasure Hunt, beginning at 4pm outside St Cynllo’s Church (note the change of day from the usual Sunday).

Speed Shearing returns on Sunday, May 25, taking place at Upper Caerfaelog from 6pm and drawing shearers and spectators alike for one of the most popular pre-show events.

The main event – Llanbister Show day – takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26.

Attractions this year include The Quack Pack duck herding display and music from the Llandrindod Silver Band, alongside a packed schedule of competitions and displays.

These include crafts, produce, art and photography for all ages, as well as the popular dog show, horse and pony classes, show jumping, fur and feather classes, pig and sheep shows, and a vintage and custom vehicle and machinery display.

There will also be live music, Music Anywhere performances, a wide variety of stalls and sideshows, a raffle, tea tent, bar, and plenty of ice cream to enjoy.

The main gate opens at 12 midday, with the official opening ceremony at 12:30pm, supported by the Llandrindod Town Crier.

Jumping starts earlier, at 11am, with horse and pony showing getting underway at 12 midday. Entries for crafts, produce and small animals must be handed in between 12:30pm and 1.30pm. Vehicles, machinery, stalls and sideshows must be in place between 10am and 12 midday, while horses, pigs and sheep may arrive from 8:30am to set up.

Admission is £5 for adults and £3 for children aged 11 to 16, with primary school children admitted free. Organisers hope to offer contactless payments at the gate but are advising visitors to bring plenty of cash just in case.

Further details and updates – which may be subject to minor changes – can be found in the printed programme, available locally, on the Llanbister Show Facebook page or by emailing llanbistershow@hotmail.com.

A fun ride is also planned for late June, with more information to follow.