'Extreme weather impacts our ability to feed the nation' - Dry spell signals real concerns for Shropshire farmers

Recent months have been surprisingly dry, with the county even escaping the usual February and March deluge.

While the general public might have been enjoying the chance to leave the coat at home, the situation could have major impacts on the county's farmers.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has warned that while the picture is mixed, there are worries over how the lack of rain will affect crops, and it has renewed its call for the Government to prioritise farmers' access to water.

Rory Lay, who farms at Wolverley, near Wem, and sits on the NFU regional crops board, said: “The lack of any substantial rain over the past few weeks is starting to raise some real concerns although the picture across farming sectors and where you are in the county is a bit mixed.

“Some have benefitted from the recent showers, but others have missed these completely and it has had an impact on growth, for grass, cereal and other crops, with farmers hopeful the weather settles.

“There may also be challenges later in the year including on the availability of straw, among others.

“The extreme weather patterns we now regularly experience in the county and across the country do have an impact our ability to feed the nation.

“The Blueprints for Growth, launched by the NFU as a roadmap for government on how they can lay firm foundations for a sustainable and profitable future for agriculture, have focused on water alongside other sector challenges and solutions.

“In the document it firmly highlights the need for government to recognise water for food production.

“This should include access to water in times of shortage to be secured through policies that support investment in water storage and water-use efficiency on farm, plus support for innovation in more water efficient crops and farming systems.”