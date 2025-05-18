NFU Cymru’s latest Next Generation Development group meet for the first time

This is the fourth intake of the group, which was set up to encourage younger members of the farming community to have their say on the future of Welsh farming.

11 of the 14 farmers in the group, all under the age of 40 and based across Wales, met for the first time at NFU Cymru’s office on the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on Wednesday, where they heard from members of the NFU Cymru team about what being part of the group entails.

They were welcomed by NFU Cymru Director John Mercer before meeting NFU Cymru President Aled Jones and Deputy President Abi Reader. Huw Thomas, NFU Cymru Political Adviser spoke about NFU Cymru’s lobbying work before the NFU Cymru Communications team spoke to them about the importance of positive communications when selling the farming message.

They also heard from guest speaker, farmer and TV presenter Meinir Howells who spoke about her life within the farming industry and how she combines this with her love of the media.

Gethin Hughes, a member of the group from Ceredigion, said: “It has been great to meet likeminded people who are passionate about Welsh agriculture. I am looking forward to seeing what the programme entails, especially the visits to the Senedd and Westminster. I also feel like it’s going to be a good opportunity to get off the farm and learn from other people.”

Elliw Haf Griffith, a member of the group from Anglesey, added: “It has been an excellent day, and I cannot wait to see what this new NFU Cymru Next Generation Development group will achieve. Working with likeminded Welsh farmers means that we can ensure our voices are heard and our concerns are brought to the table.”

NFU Cymru President, Aled Jones said: “It’s been great to welcome the new NFU Cymru Next Generation Development group here today in order for them to get to know each other, as well as the wider NFU Cymru team. The future of farming is a topic that is always on my mind and having such a strong group of young farmers who are so enthusiastic about the farming industry really gives me hope for the future.

“NFU Cymru is an organisation for all farmers, no matter what age you are, and hearing their thoughts and ideas today just goes to show the passion we have in the future generation. I look forward to working with the new group over the next two years and hearing their new ideas and ways of promoting Welsh farming.”