Firefighters tackle large blaze involving muck and baler twine in village near Bridgnorth

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a fire in the open in Burwarton at around 6.20pm last night (May 21).

Two fire crews including the water carrier were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow fire stations.

Reports from the fire service said approximately 30 tonnes of "muck and baler twine" was alight.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for more than three hours.

The fire was under control and crews were finished at the scene by 9.28pm.