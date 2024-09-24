MP urges government to extend grant scheme for at-risk churches including 16 in his Shropshire constituency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme has invested £358 million in churches, chapels, and other venues since 2010 but its money is due to run out next March.

There are still more than 900 churches on the Historic England Heritage at Risk Register - including 16 in South Shropshire, says the area's MP Stuart Anderson.

He has called on the new government to extend this scheme. He has said that it would equip faith leaders with the confidence they need to proceed with conservation projects, amid increasing reports of leaky roofs, crumbling towers, and collapsing floors.

Mr Anderson said: “South Shropshire is home to some of the most historic and beautiful churches and places of worship. Yet, an increasing number are in need of urgent repairs.

"The last government invested £350 million to preserve and maintain these buildings through the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme, which reimburses VAT on repair works over £1,000.

"Our constituency has received over £100,000 since 2022 to support local conservation projects.

"Yet, there are still over 900 churches on the Historic England Heritage at Risk Register - including 16 in South Shropshire. If the scheme is not extended beyond its deadline of March 2025, we risk losing these assets. So I am urging the government to continue it.”

The scheme, which is jointly funded by the Treasury and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, presently handles around 7,000 claims per annum. It applies to all faiths and denominations across the UK.

It provides grants towards the VAT incurred by registered charities and faith groups on costs of over £1,000 associated with the repair and conservation of listed places of worship. This includes the roofs, masonry, and monuments integral to such buildings.

More details about Scheme and how to apply can be found at the scheme website.