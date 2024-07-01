Under delegated powers, Powys County Council’s Cabinet member for highways, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton will receive a report on Tuesday, July 2 which advises extending parking restrictions at Penybryn, Crossgates.

The first stage of the process would be to hold a month-long consultation on the proposal.

Powys south area traffic engineer Joanne Lancey explained that a site meeting had been held at the location to discuss the parking problems at Penybryn

Ms Lancey said: “There is significant inconsiderate parking, particularly near the junction and along to the 90-degree bend.

“This makes accessing Penybryn difficult most of the time.

“To help prevent this inconsiderate parking it would be beneficial to extend the existing parking restrictions to include the bend.

“The local member has also made representations to have these restrictions extended.”

The report adds that the cost of the work will be paid by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency who manage the network on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Powys Independents Cllr Geoff Morgan represents the Ithon Valley which includes Crossgates, said: “There is clearly a argument for both sides as to whether the double yellow lines need to be extended.

“I know there is a desperate shortage of parking at the site but after a lot of thought In the interest of safety I will be supporting them to be extended.”

Ms Lancey recommends that the procedure to initiate the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) is started.

If no major objections are received the TRO would then be implemented.

Five days will be allowed to pass just in case the decision is “called-in” by councillors for scrutiny, before it comes into force on Wednesday, July 10.