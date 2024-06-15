Giant 'poo slick' is not ours says water company after angler's YouTube criticism

The Environment Agency is investigating a 'suspected sewage discharge' at Cressage, south of Shrewsbury and says it will 'take action where necessary.'

Anger 'Rob' has posted a video on his 'Rob's Angling' YouTube channel sharing his disgust at seeing a giant smelly slick of what he believes was sewage from an overflow pipe at Cressage, south of Shrewsbury.

Rob, who did not wish to give his surname, spotted the slick on Thursday in advance of the start of the coarse fishing season.

"The scene is terrible," said Rob. "There is a massive slick of sewage 200 yards long near s Severn Trent sewage works outflow pipe.

"The smell is terrible, there is a real stench."

Severn Trent Water says it has been out to make tests and cannot find any sewage in the water.

The company says the works at Cressage don’t have a storm overflow outlet and only return fully treated water to the river, which is clear.