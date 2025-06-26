Bootid meteor shower: What is it and when is the best time to see it?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to the International Meteor Organisation, the Bootid meteor shower is active from June 22 to July 2.

Space.com says: “Shooting stars associated with the comet may be observed emanating from a point of origin - known as a radiant - located in the constellation Bootes, from which the shower received its official designation.”

When is the best time to see the Bootid meteor shower?

The best time to see the Bootid meteor shower will likely be before dawn or just after dusk on Friday (June 27).

Bootid meteor shower 1998

The Bootid meteor shower is normally weak, but some years have provided bigger displays.

For example, in 1998, there was a strong outburst with the zenithal hourly rate (ZHR) reaching 100.

