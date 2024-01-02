Two helped to safety after vehicle gets stuck in flood near Market Drayton

The incident happened at Kenstone Lane in Hodnet. Firefighters were sent to the scene, but the pair were helped by a passer-by.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.57pm on Tuesday, January 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as flooding in Hodnet.

"Two occupants of vehicle stranded in flood water assisted to safety by passer-by prior to arrival of fire service personnel."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Hodnet and highways workers were also in attendance.