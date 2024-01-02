Two helped to safety after vehicle gets stuck in flood near Market Drayton
Two people were helped to safety after a vehicle got stuck in floodwater near Market Drayton.
The incident happened at Kenstone Lane in Hodnet. Firefighters were sent to the scene, but the pair were helped by a passer-by.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.57pm on Tuesday, January 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as flooding in Hodnet.
"Two occupants of vehicle stranded in flood water assisted to safety by passer-by prior to arrival of fire service personnel."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Hodnet and highways workers were also in attendance.