Morrisons Cafe launches exclusive offer for over-60s 'feeling the financial squeeze'

From this week, the launch of Club 60 will mean that those eligible can enjoy a small breakfast at any time of the day for just £6.

The breakfast, which includes a sausage, bacon, fried egg, hash brown, Heinz Baked Beanz, toast and butter and any refillable hot drink, will save Club 60 customers up to £2.50.

Over-sixties can also enjoy a £10 afternoon meal deal featuring fish and chips, bread with butter, any slice of cake and hot drink, available from 12pm onwards every day. This will save the customer up to £3.25.

Morrisons has launched Club 60. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chris Strong, senior café trader at Morrisons, said: “We know many of our older customers are feeling the financial squeeze – ‘Club 60’ is our way of offering a welcoming space and a good meal at a great price to our customers.

“It’s a small step that we hope will help to make a difference to the pockets of our customers.”

Morrisons proudly operates 344 cafés nationwide and its cafes serve as local hubs in the community.

The new Club 60 offer aims to provide a social community space with hearty food at purse-pleasing prices.

Club 60 is available now across all Morrisons Cafés, including in Telford, Shrewsbury, Market Drayton and Oswestry.

Eligible customers simply need to let a Morrisons Café colleague know they’re over 60 when purchasing the new meal offers.