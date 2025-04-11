Six people police want to speak to as thieves raid Morrisons and Aldi in Telford
Telford police have revealed images of people they wish to speak to regarding a series of shop thefts.
Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford.
Aldi, Madeley, March 30 at 1:35pm
The first image is from Aldi, Madeley, on March 30, 2025, at around 1:35pm, when items worth around £35 were taken. (22/29651/25)
Morrisons, Wellington, March 26 between 3:20pm - 8:30pm
The second image is from Morrisons, Wellington, on March 26, 2025, between 3.20pm and 8.30pm, when items worth £770 were taken. (22/26728/25)
ASDA, Donnington, March 21 at 12:50pm
The third image is from ASDA, Donnington, on March 21, 2025, at around 12:50pm, when items worth around £150 were taken. (22/25336/25)
M&S, Telford Town Centre, February 17 at 10:50pm
The fourth image is from M&S, Telford Town Centre, on February 17, 2025, at around 10:50pm, when items worth around £65 were taken. (22/14575/25)
CO-OP, Donnington, March 27 at 4:40pm
The fifth image is from COOP, Wrekin Drive, Donnington, on March 27, 2025, around 4:40pm, when items worth around £35 were taken. (22/27044/25)
If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.
Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.