Details of 189 new town centre homes coming to Telford as partner deal is signed

The massive development is already changing the skyline of the Shropshire town and L&G Affordable Homes says work is starting ‘immediately’ on its part of the scheme following its appointment.

Computer generated image of what new homes will look like at Station Square, Telford. Picture: L&GAH

Construction company Lovells will be building the 72 homes.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company Nuplace is building 33 homes.

And on top of that Bowmer & Kirkland is already on site building a further 84 apartments for Nuplace to bring the total new homes to be delivered by Spring 2027 to 189.

Details have also been shared about who will be in line to get the new homes.

Thirty-six of the 72 L&G Affordable Homes units will be for shared ownership and 36 will be for affordable rent. Both are government-backed tenures categorised as ‘affordable housing’.

A spokesperson for L&G said Telford and Wrekin Council will provide nominations to L&G Affordable Homes for ‘affordable’ rent homes.

“These will focus these on people who could be at risk of homelessness etc due to unsuitable accommodation or people with specific needs who might for example benefit from an accessible / adaptable home,” said the spokesperson.

As far as the Nuplace homes go, the spokesperson said they won’t be launched until later this year.

This residential scheme is creating mixed tenure housing in the heart of the town centre, close to the railway station and the shopping heart of the town.

They say it is attractive to a range of people looking for high quality housing in a sustainable location, where everything is on their doorstep.

Delivery of the multi-million pound transformation has been supported by funding from Homes England and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

It’s all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which will transform other areas of the borough including Oakengates and Wellington.

Ben Denton, chief executive at L&G Affordable Homes, said: “With rising costs making it more difficult than ever to save for a deposit and buy a home outright, the demand for affordable housing has never been greater.

“Our mission is to make high-quality, affordable housing accessible to all – so we’re excited to be building 72 new, energy-efficient homes for rent and Shared Ownership at the heart of Telford’s ambitious regeneration project.

“Delivering these homes has only been possible through a collaborative partnership with Telford Wrekin Council, West Midlands Combined Authority and Homes England.

“They will help local people onto the property ladder, keep bills down in the future, and create a truly sustainable place to live and thrive.”

L&G has been involved in housing for more than 20 years and established L&G Affordable Homes (LGAH) in 2018 with the aim of becoming the leading private affordable housing provider in the UK. It offers social and affordable rent as well as Shared Ownership homes.

It is a part of the L&G Group, which is one of the UK’s leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with £1.2 trillion in total assets under management.