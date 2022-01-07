New names to drive museum trust forward

Blists Hill

Currently heading up marketing at Stratford-upon-Avon’s Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, David Wright has joined the Trust this month, taking on the role of Sales and Marketing Director.

He will David drive forward the Trust’s marketing strategy across the ten sites which includes the world renowned Iron Bridge and Blists Hill Victorian Town living museum.

“I’m so excited to take on a new challenge with the team at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust after eight wonderful years in Stratford. I’m very much looking forward to exploring the Trust's 10 sites and can’t wait to get started in the new year,” he said.

Nick Booth, will step into the role of Collections and Learning Director at the Trust. He has worked as a Curator at University College London , and most recently as Head of Collections at the SS Great Britain from where he joins the team at Ironbridge.

“I’m delighted to accept this wonderful position at such a hugely historically-important site. With a huge passion for archaeology and industrial history, this is very much a post I am looking forward to fulfilling.”

Chief Executive of the Trust, Nick Ralls, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming both David and Nick to the team in early 2022 in what is a hugely exciting development for The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.