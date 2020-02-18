GALLERY: Shropshire consumed by flood chaos following Storm Dennis

Roads have been closed off as river levels rise - and are expected to peak this afternoon.

Shrewsbury suffered too, with many town centre roads flooded, including Smithfield Road and Coton Hill, and drivers urged to avoid the area.

More rain is predicted throughout today and tomorrow, with 21 flood warnings in place for areas including Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Ironbridge.

Multiagency workers are currently in Bridgnorth where river levels are expected to peak later today.

Sections of the A442 between Bridgnorth and Sutton Maddock are closed or have lane restrictions due to flooding.