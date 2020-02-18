Menu

Advertising

GALLERY: Shropshire consumed by flood chaos following Storm Dennis

By Kirsten Rawlins | Ironbridge | Environment | Published:

Flooding chaos consumed many parts of Shropshire today, with people being evacuated from their homes in Ironbridge.

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flood defences at The Abbey in Shrewsbury

Flooding in Coleham, Shrewsbury, yesterday afternoon

The River Severn in Shrewsbury yesterday

Flooding in Coleham, Shrewsbury, yesterday afternoon

The River Severn in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon

Flooding on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury town centre

Flooding in Coleham, Shrewsbury, yesterday afternoon

Flooding on tennis courts and bowling club below Town Walls in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon

Flooding on the River Severn in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon

Flooding around Hercules in the Quarry Park

Flooding on tennis courts and bowling club below Town Walls in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon

The River Severn next to the English Bridge in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon

Flooding in Shrewsbury next to the English Bridge

Flooding next to the English Bridge in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon

Flooding in Ironbridge

Emergency services in Ironbridge

Emergency services in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Emergency services at in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Flooding in Ironbridge

Roads have been closed off as river levels rise - and are expected to peak this afternoon.

Shrewsbury suffered too, with many town centre roads flooded, including Smithfield Road and Coton Hill, and drivers urged to avoid the area.

More rain is predicted throughout today and tomorrow, with 21 flood warnings in place for areas including Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Ironbridge.

Multiagency workers are currently in Bridgnorth where river levels are expected to peak later today.

Sections of the A442 between Bridgnorth and Sutton Maddock are closed or have lane restrictions due to flooding.

Environment News Transport Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs Shrewsbury
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_Star

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@expressandstar.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News